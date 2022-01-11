An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, hovers near Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), while the LCS sails alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the South China Sea last Sept. 7 (U.S. Navy Photo)
The U.S. Navy is using data analytics to improve surface ship readiness and set targets for the numbers of such ships needed to meet contingencies, a top service official said on Jan. 11.
“This analytic approach allowed us to update our methodology for measuring…