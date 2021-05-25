Then Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Frank Kendall discusses the 45th Space Wing mission on Dec. 7, 2016, with then Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, 45th Space Wing commander, at Patrick AFB, Fla. Kendall is Pres. Joe Biden's nominee for Air Force secretary (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
11 hours ago |
05/25/2021

Frank Kendall, President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. Air Force Secretary, indicated on May 25 that he is not convinced of the need for a separate service acquisition executive (SAE) for the U.S. Space Force, but pledged that he will establish the Space Force…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.