Military Sealift Command vessels, from left to right, large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303), container and roll-on/roll-off ship USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon (T-AK 3006), and large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Gilliland (T-AKR 298), participate in a group sail during Turbo Activation in September 2019. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
A Department of Defense Inspector General (IG) audit found the Military Sealift Command (MSC) did not accurately report the readiness status of 15 surge sealift vessels from FY 2017-2018.
The report, Audit of Surge Sealift Readiness Reporting, determined MSC…