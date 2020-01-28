Military Sealift Command vessels, from left to right, large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303), container and roll-on/roll-off ship USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon (T-AK 3006), and large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Gilliland (T-AKR 298), participate in a group sail during Turbo Activation in September 2019. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
13 hours ago |
01/28/2020

A Department of Defense Inspector General (IG) audit found the Military Sealift Command (MSC) did not accurately report the readiness status of 15 surge sealift vessels from FY 2017-2018.

The report, Audit of Surge Sealift Readiness Reporting, determined MSC…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.