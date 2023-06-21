In April, the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) announced the initial launch of 10 of 28 planned satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. for the Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking Layers of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The SpaceX Falcon 9 carried the satellites (SDA Photo)
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) says that it has a limited understanding thus far of how the U.S. Space Force’s future Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) will meet the missile warning requirements of military forces in the field.
In…