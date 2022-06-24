NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 17, 2019) Capt. John J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Chabonnie Alexander, Ford's ordnance handling officer, left, brief Rep. Elaine Luria, vice chair, House Armed Services Committee-Seapower subcommittee, during a demonstration of Ford's advanced weapons elevators. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Melvin/ Released)
By Rich Abott |
4 hours ago |
06/24/2022
Navy

The House Armed Services Committee’s defense policy bill, approved Thursday, includes a provision that would create a new commission to study the Navy’s future force structure and shipbuilding with an eye for potential legislative action.

This amendment,…

