Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) sails through the South China Sea. Gabrielle Giffords is on a rotational deployment to USINDOPACOM, conducting operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region and working hull-to-hull with allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ty C. Connors/Released)
By Vivienne Machi |
5 hours ago |
03/12/2020

The Navy is closely observing the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the integrity of its supply chain, the service’s top acquisition civilian said March 12.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics James “Hondo”…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.