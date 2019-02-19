The FAA has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology [GD] a $99 million contract to help modernize the national airspace system (NAS) through work on its data, visualization, analysis and reporting system (DVARS).

The FAA’s requirements define DVARS as needing to provide “wide-spread access to the capabilities that will ensure maintenance of a safe and modern NAS infrastructure. DVARS will provide integrated visualization and reporting tools allowing users to access quality NAS data and perform modeling, analysis, and trending.”

According to a General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) official, notable benefits to the FAA with the DVARS system the company will be installing include migration to the cloud, implementation of web-based capability and enterprise service-oriented architecture for the new technology. The FAA is also looking for enhanced data reporting capabilities involving improved reporting and visualizations.

“We are excited to continue our strong legacy of support to the FAA as a trusted technology provider,” said John Ludecke, vice president and general manager of GDIT. “Through this contract, GDIT will provide wide-spread analysis capabilities to ensure the National Airspace System infrastructure remains safe and evolves with the best commercial technology advancements.”

DVARS will involve both commercial technology and custom software. Beyond modernizing the capabilities of data analysis in the NAS, the operation will also entail evaluating the effectiveness of newly implemented technologies, according to GDIT, which is a division of General Dynamics.

DVARS is slated for initial operational capability in January 2022. After that, the contract holds three option years focused on maintenance and enhancements to the system, according to a GDIT spokesman.