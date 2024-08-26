The 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron (ECS) took its final flight in the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft on Feb. 15th from Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. "The 43rd ECS is the first squadron under the 55th Electronic Combat Group to move itself away from the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft to the new EA-37B Compass Call," the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., has received the first of 10 EA-37Bs planned by the Air Force to replace its EC-130Hs.
The group is under Offutt AFB Neb.’s 55th Wing.
“The future of electronic warfare,…