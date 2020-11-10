Homeland Security Earnings News & Notes Tunnel entrance to Rapiscan's RTT 110 explosive detection system. Orders for the system were strong in the first quarter. Photo: OSI Systems Share: By Cal Biesecker | 1 day ago | 11/10/2020 OSI Systems [OSIS] 1Q21 1Q20 Sales $254.9M $290.9M Net Inc. $9.3M, $0.51 $20.7M, $1.10 Sales tumbled 12% on a 29% drop… Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content. LOGIN Forgot Password? Not a subscriber or a registered user yet? Get a Free Trial Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website. REGISTER Forgot your username/password? If you are already a Defense Daily subscriber or registered user, login here. Register Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.