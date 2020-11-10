Tunnel entrance to Rapiscan's RTT 110 explosive detection system. Orders for the system were strong in the first quarter. Photo: OSI Systems
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
11/10/2020

OSI Systems [OSIS]

1Q21                   1Q20

Sales                    $254.9M             $290.9M

Net Inc.               $9.3M, $0.51     $20.7M, $1.10

Sales tumbled 12% on a 29% drop…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.