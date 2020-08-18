Republic of Korea Navy ship (ROKS) Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin (DDH 975), Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (OPV-07) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) transit the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 17 off the coast of Hawaii. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
A downsized two week-long Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise kicked off on Aug. 17 off the coast of Hawaii, limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recorded opening message, Vice Adm. Scott Conn, commander of the 3rd Fleet and 2020 RIMPAC commander, underscored…