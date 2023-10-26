The USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120) prepares for an Oct. 25 joint test of the U.S. Navy Program Executive Officer Integrated Warfare Systems and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to defeat two short-range ballistic missile targets and two subsonic anti-ship cruise missile drone targets off the coast of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
A Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer successfully tested the ability to intercept multiple ballistic missile and drone targets at the same time in a joint test with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
The test, called Vigilant Wyvern, or Flight Test Aegis Weapon…
' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...