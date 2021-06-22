Share:
CISA Awards Accenture $112M for Federal Cybersecurity Services Accenture’s [ACN] Federal Services division won a potential $112 million task order from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide cybersecurity services to federal… Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. […]
