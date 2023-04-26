The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Wednesday notified Congress of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Norway of six MH-60R helicopters and sustainment work for the C-130J aircraft totaling over $1.1 billion.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] is the prime contractor for both deals.

The helicopter deal, worth an estimated $1 billion, also includes 15 General Electric [GE] T-700-GE-401C engines (12 installed, three spares); nine Link 16 Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems Joint Tactical Radio Systems (six installed, three spares); 18 Embedded Global Positioning System/Precise Positioning Service and Inertial Navigation Systems with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (12 installed, six spares); and six Airborne Low Frequency Sonars (aircraft provisions only).

The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to conduct Coast Guard missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions, including vertical replenishment and communications relay, DSCA said.

Additionally, Norway requested continued sustainment and associated services, worth an estimated $166 million, for four C-130J aircraft beyond Block 6 through 2028. Included are Joint Mission Planning Systems; aircraft components, spare parts, consumables, and accessories; repair and return support; aircraft support and support equipment; unclassified publications and technical documentation; software delivery and support; unclassified Computer Program Identification Number systems; telecommunications support; minor modifications, maintenance and maintenance support; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.