Britain’s GKN Aerospace on Monday said it has extended its partnership with Boeing [BA] to continue to provide structural components and assemblies for major military aircraft.

The contracts cover the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter, the F-15E Strike Eagle, and C-17 Globemaster III transport. The contracts extend the supplier arrangements until 2023.

GKN said it has been the sole-source supplier for items such as external surfaces, internal structures, wing trailing and leading edges for these aircraft since 2001.

“This contract not only solidifies a continued partnership with Boeing, but is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our GKN Aerospace employees,” Krisstie Kondrotis, president of GKN’s Defense Business, said in a statement. “We will strive to meet our commitments under this agreement and align on future opportunities utilizing GKN Aerospace capabilities and advanced technology improvements.”