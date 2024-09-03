U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), temporarily attached to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Support Unit-West (FSU), and RAN sailors assigned to FSU, stand in formation as the Emory S. Land prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia on Aug. 16, 2024.(Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
22 hours ago |
09/03/2024
international Navy/USMC Royal Australian Navy SSN-774

Australia said on Monday it planned to hire another 200 workers to be trained to help sustain American and British nuclear-powered submarines on a Western Australia naval base.

This recruitment and upskilling program is part of the new government-funded Jobs…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.