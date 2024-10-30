Pat Conroy, Australia's Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, tours the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) on Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 25, 2023. Mississippi performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
Australia has released its plan to spend up to $14 billion over the next decade to boost domestic production of munitions, which will include building a new facility by 2029 capable of producing thousands of Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Guided Multiple Launch Rocket…