Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s Air Defense Artillery community stand in front of the IFPC-HPM system alongside Epirus support staff following New Equipment Training in March. The Soldiers here will eventually take possession of the four delivered IFPC-HPM systems to operate this capability. Photo: Epirus.
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
1 hour ago |
05/15/2024

The Army has successfully completed engineering and development testing (EDT) with its Epirus-built drone-killing microwave-based directed energy system prototype, the company said on Monday.

After delivering the full set of four prototypes for the Army’s…

