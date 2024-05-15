Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s Air Defense Artillery community stand in front of the IFPC-HPM system alongside Epirus support staff following New Equipment Training in March. The Soldiers here will eventually take possession of the four delivered IFPC-HPM systems to operate this capability. Photo: Epirus.
The Army has successfully completed engineering and development testing (EDT) with its Epirus-built drone-killing microwave-based directed energy system prototype, the company said on Monday.
After delivering the full set of four prototypes for the Army’s…