The Army is seeking a second source supplier for small caliber ammunition with the release of a draft request for proposals (RFP) to find industry partners for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammo.

In a May 15 notice, the Army said it anticipates awarding a five-year firm fixed-price contract, to include five one-year options periods.

The draft RFP is intended to find industry partners capable of manufacturing the small caliber ammunition at their own production facilities, rather than at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri.

“The supplier is required to be geographically separated from the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant,” the Army wrote in its draft RFP. “This acquisition is a restricted competition to the United States, its outlying areas, or Canada.”

The five-year base award will include orders for 10 million rounds of 5.56mm and 12 million rounds of 7.62mm ammo, according to the Army.

The Army’s primary small ammo suppliers at its Lake City Army Ammunition Plant are Northrop Grumman [NOC] and Olin Winchester Corporation. Both companies produce rifle and machine gun ammo, while the latter also manufactures pistol and shotgun ammunition.