The 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (Enhanced) and 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion conducted a combined Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) communications exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, September 29, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric Messmer)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
26 minutes ago |
02/21/2025

A final solicitation for the Army’s potential 10-year, $10 billion multiple-award Modern Software Development (MSD) contract is “on hold indefinitely” as the service reviews its strategy for the effort, according to a new notice.

The Army announced the…

