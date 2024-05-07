An example of the precise, realistic 3D terrain that Maxar creates to support a fully accessible virtual recreation of the physical Earth. The One World Terrain program enables simulation, mission command and intelligence systems to conduct collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution at the point of need. (Photo: Maxar Technologies)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
12 hours ago |
05/07/2024

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—The Army recently codified its operational requirements for a worldwide 3D modeling capability that it already uses in training systems, and next up will be consideration by the Joint Staff and potential funding, the acting head of the Army’s…

