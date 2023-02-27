An example of the precise, realistic 3D terrain that Maxar creates to support a fully accessible virtual recreation of the physical Earth. The One World Terrain program enables simulation, mission command and intelligence systems to conduct collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution at the point of need. (Photo: Maxar Technologies)
Maxar Technologies [MAXR] on Monday said it has been awarded a new contract under the Army’s One World Terrain (OWT) effort to continue to evolve and add geospatial data for virtual models of the Earth.
The Phase 3b contract is for one year and is worth tens…