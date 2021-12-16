The Sierra Nevada Corp and PZL Mielec MC-145B is one of five entrants in the Armed Overwatch competition. The MC-145B is to be capable of self-deploying and carrying various sensors and weapons, including 14-28 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS), AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Small Diameter Bombs and a Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile in the aircraft's cargo bay (Sierra Nevada Corp. Photo)
As the competitors in U.S. Special Operations Command’s (SOCOM) Armed Overwatch program await a contract award by next June, the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act holds up the disbursement of fiscal 2022 procurement funding until SOCOM submits…