Also In This Issue:

The Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM may have trouble making its planned date for initial operational capability (IOC), U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Apr. 27.

“There was just an adjustment to the [Sentinel] program that [Air…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?

You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN





Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?

Get a Free Trial



Please contact us at [email protected]

or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,

to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.



REGISTER





Forgot your username/password?



If you are already a Defense Daily subscriber or registered user,

login here.





Register

Please contact us at [email protected]

or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,

to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.



' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...