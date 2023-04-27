Air Force Global Strike Command launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 P.M. Pacific Time on Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
9 hours ago |
04/27/2023

The Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM may have trouble making its planned date for initial operational capability (IOC), U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Apr. 27.

“There was just an adjustment to the [Sentinel] program that [Air…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...