Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano, commander of the Air Force Test Center, right front, tours the Aerodynamic & Propulsion Test Unit at Arnold Air Force Base on Nov. 16. The facility tour was led by AEDC Hypersonic Systems Combined Test Force Director Lance Baxter, who is on Azzano’s right. Azzano and other AFTC leadership visited Arnold Air Force Base in mid-November to take part in the 2018 AFTC Strategic Offsite, Azzano’s first offsite since assuming the role of AFTC commander in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Hicks) (This image was altered by obscuring badges for security purposes)
The Air Force is funding the construction of new wind tunnels for hypersonic testing, with new sites in development at two Indiana universities and an additional tunnel being built at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told the House…