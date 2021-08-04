A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron undergoes pre-flight procedures at Edwards AFB, Calif. on Aug. 8, 2020. The aircraft conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the southern California coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
By Frank Wolfe |
29 minutes ago |
08/04/2021
highlights

The U.S. Air Force is evaluating a possible unit cost increase for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) and other effects that a House Appropriations Committee-recommended procurement cut to ARRW may mean, if enacted.

The…

