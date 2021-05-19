Airmen use laptops in a makeshift forward operating base during the Agile Flag 21-2 exercise at Naval Outlying Landing Field Choctaw, Fla. on May 3. Air Combat Command (ACC) developed the Agile Flag 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force tested its ability to deploy quickly to sparse locations and establish rapid communications links at this month’s Agile Flag 21-2 exercise.
During the latter, held from Apr. 26-May 7, the lead wing, the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson…