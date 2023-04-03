The Japanese Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG-180) fires an SM-3 Block IB missile against an unspecified short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) target on November 19 off the coast of Hawaii in a joint U.S.-Japan missile defense test (Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force)
USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) successfully intercepted a Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target using upgraded Aegis software during a recent flight test, prime contractor Lockheed Martin [LMT] said.
The test marks the first Aegis Baseline 9.C2.0…