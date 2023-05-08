U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft fly in formation on Dec. 8, 2022, near the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, during the Pacific Edge 23 exercise. The formation included F-35 Lightning IIs from the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force; a RAAF E-7A Wedgetail; a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon; and a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, the Air Force said (U.S. Air National Guard Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
21 hours ago |
05/08/2023

While the U.S. Air Force has said that a $200 million add last year for the Boeing [BA] E-7A Wedgetail will not accelerate first fielding of the aircraft, the service says that Congress could push up fielding of aircraft from one in fiscal 2029 to two in fiscal…

