The UK Ministry of Defence has awarded Airbus Helicopters a $135.2 million follow-on support deal to maintain its Royal Air Force (RAF) Puma Mk2 helicopter fleet.Under the deal, announced Dec. 22, Airbus will provide repair and overhaul services for the Mk2 helicopters…
UK Ministry Of Defence Awards Airbus $135.2 Million Deal To Support Puma Mk2 Helicopters
