  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • UK Ministry Of Defence Awards Airbus $135.2 Million Deal To Support Puma Mk2 Helicopters

UK Ministry Of Defence Awards Airbus $135.2 Million Deal To Support Puma Mk2 Helicopters

Helicopter News | 01/03/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The UK Ministry of Defence has awarded Airbus Helicopters a $135.2 million follow-on support deal to maintain its Royal Air Force (RAF) Puma Mk2 helicopter fleet.Under the deal, announced Dec. 22, Airbus will provide repair and overhaul services for the Mk2 helicopters…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *