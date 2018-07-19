With an Army contract for 150 CH-47 helicopters July 19, Boeing [BA] in one week has sold more than half a billion dollars worth of Chinooks and support services for the heavylift helicopters. On the heels of a $140 million contract to build four MH-47G Block…
Boeing Doing Brisk Business With Half-Billion Dollars In Chinook Contracts
