The Army’s training command is seeking readily available commercial open architecture capabilities needed to more rapidly pursue data-centric, virtual reality-driven simulators for future training efforts.Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) officials are moving…
TRADOC Officials Seeking Industry Input for Virtual Reality-Based Simulation Projects
The Army’s training command is seeking readily available commercial open architecture capabilities needed to more rapidly pursue data-centric, virtual reality-driven simulators for future training efforts.Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) officials are moving…