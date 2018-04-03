Smiths Detection EDS System Receives European Approval for Standard 3.1Smiths Detection says its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT explosives detection system (EDS) has achieved European Civil Aviation Conference Standard 3.1 approval for hold baggage screening. Standard 3.1 is…
Tech Developments
Smiths Detection EDS System Receives European Approval for Standard 3.1Smiths Detection says its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT explosives detection system (EDS) has achieved European Civil Aviation Conference Standard 3.1 approval for hold baggage screening. Standard 3.1 is…