State Department Approves Possible $133.3 Million Missile Deal With Japan

The State Department has approved a possible $133.3 million deal with Japan for four Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Tuesday of the foreign military sale (FMS).

“If concluded, this proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States by enhancing Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force’s ability to defend Japan and the Western Pacific from ballistic missile threats,” a State Department Official said in a statement. “It will bolster the security of a major treaty ally that has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It will also improve JMSDF’ interoperability with U.S. missile defense systems, and increase the protection for U.S. installations in the region.”

Japan has also requested four MK 29 missile canisters, as well as engineering and logistical services from the contractor.

The principal contractors for this FMS will be Raytheon [RTN] for the missiles and BAE Systems for the missile canisters.