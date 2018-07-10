The State Department approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMSs) for the United Kingdom and Denmark to purchase a combined 228 Raytheon [RTN] AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) worth a total of $740 million.The Defense Security Cooperation…
State Department Approves $740 Million In AMRAAM Sales To UK And Denmark
