SPAWAR Awards ATI $100 Million To Manage New Information Warfare Consortium

Defense Daily | 06/27/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) has awarded Advanced Technology International (ATI) a three-year, $100 million contract to manage its new consortium to rapidly procure information warfare tools, officials said Wednesday .ATI is tasked with managing…

