Spain Purchases 17 CH-47F Helicopters For $1.3 Billion

Defense Daily | 04/04/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Spain has purchased 17 Boeing’s [BA] CH-47F cargo helicopters with modifications for $1.3 billion, according to a State Department notice. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential foreign military sale on April 4.Modifications…

