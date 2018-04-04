Spain has purchased 17 Boeing’s [BA] CH-47F cargo helicopters with modifications for $1.3 billion, according to a State Department notice. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential foreign military sale on April 4.Modifications…
Spain Purchases 17 CH-47F Helicopters For $1.3 Billion
