In Palm Beach, Fla., a team of Sikorsky and Boeing [BA] engineers is diligently progressing toward a 2018 first-flight of the SB-1 Defiant next-generation rotorcraft.“We continue to achieve milestones in support of flying Defiant in 2018,” the company said…
Sikorsky/Boeing ‘Defiant’ Utility Rotorcraft Prototype On Schedule For 2018 First Flight
In Palm Beach, Fla., a team of Sikorsky and Boeing [BA] engineers is diligently progressing toward a 2018 first-flight of the SB-1 Defiant next-generation rotorcraft.“We continue to achieve milestones in support of flying Defiant in 2018,” the company said…