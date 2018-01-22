The Senate approved a continuing resolution (CR) late Jan. 22 that would fund the government through Feb. 8 and end a three-day federal shutdown.The Senate passed the measure by an 81-18 vote, sending it to the House for its consideration. The House was expected…
Senate Votes To Reopen Government
