Senate Passes FY 2019 Defense Authorization Bill, Setting Up Conference With House

Defense Daily | 06/19/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Senate passed its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill late June 19, sending the $716 billion measure to a conference committee with the House.The Senate approved the legislation by an 85-10 vote, capping almost two weeks of floor…

