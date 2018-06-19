The U.S. Senate passed its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill late June 19, sending the $716 billion measure to a conference committee with the House.The Senate approved the legislation by an 85-10 vote, capping almost two weeks of floor…
Senate Passes FY 2019 Defense Authorization Bill, Setting Up Conference With House
