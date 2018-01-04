The Senate confirmed former Lockheed Martin [LMT] International executive John Rood to be undersecretary of defense for policy by an 81-7 vote late Jan. 3.Among those voting no was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who complained that many top defense officials…
Rood Cleared To Lead DoD Policy Shop
The Senate confirmed former Lockheed Martin [LMT] International executive John Rood to be undersecretary of defense for policy by an 81-7 vote late Jan. 3.Among those voting no was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who complained that many top defense officials…