A new report from the Mitchell Institute calls on the Air Force to expand its use of autonomous aircraft to match growing capabilities from adversaries and meet capability gaps created by slow-moving programs such as the F-35. Senior officials from the Air Force…
Report: Air Force Needs Expanded Use Of Unmanned Aircraft To Meet Capability Gaps
