Besides backing a new low-yield warhead and at least one more year of building a plutonium disposal plant, the Senate Armed Services Committee is pressing the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to exchange some weapons personnel with the Pentagon,…
Reed Vows NDAA Amendment to Keep Congress in Loop on New Warhead Development
Besides backing a new low-yield warhead and at least one more year of building a plutonium disposal plant, the Senate Armed Services Committee is pressing the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to exchange some weapons personnel with the Pentagon,…