The newest Patriot missile type reached a new distance record during an intercept test on Thursday, missile builder Lockheed Martin [LMT] said in a statement.A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) intercepted an air-breathing…
PAC-3 MSE Makes New Intercept Record, Lockheed Martin Says
