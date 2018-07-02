Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received a new $484 million order from the Army for 1,574 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, officials said June 29. This is the ninth JLTV order from the Army, which is expected to make a final decision in fiscal year 2019 on moving the Humvee…
Oshkosh Receives New $484 Million Order From Army For 1,574 JLTVs
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received a new $484 million order from the Army for 1,574 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, officials said June 29. This is the ninth JLTV order from the Army, which is expected to make a final decision in fiscal year 2019 on moving the Humvee…