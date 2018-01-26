  • Home /
Officials: Hypervelocity Weapon Transitioning To Services This Year; New Army Missile Defense Strategy To Be Finished This Summer

Defense Daily | 01/26/2018 | Rich Abott

The Defense Department’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) expects to start transitioning the hypervelocity gun weapon system (HGWS) to the services over the next year, an official said last Thursday.Vincent Sabio, program manager for the HGWS program at SCO,…

