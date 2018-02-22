To help hash out military requirements for two new low-yield nuclear warheads called for in the Trump administration's new Nuclear Posture Review, the bi-agency Nuclear Weapons Council is planning a series of road trips to key Department of Energy nuclear weapons…
Nuclear Weapons Council Plans Spring Field Trips to ‘Key’ NNSA Facilities
