The Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the week of March 4, awarded Northrop Grumman a non-competitive contract worth up to $475 million to develop, integrate, test, and field missile defense modeling and simulation tools.The March 5 sole source contract covers task…
Northrop Grumman Awarded $475 Million Contract To Model Missile Defense, MDA Director Says No GBI Tests In ‘18
