Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Chairman of the Senate Seapower Committee Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) introduced new legislation Monday aimed at reforming and restoring Navy surface readiness.The bill, the Surface Warfare Enhancement…
New McCain and Wicker Bill Seeks Surface Navy Readiness Reform
