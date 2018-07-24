In the negotiated conference version of the fiscal year (FY) 2019 defense authorization bill, House and Senate members agreed to authorize the fourth Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, three Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), and advanced procurement funds for LPD…
NDAA Conference OKs CVN-81, 3 LCSs, And Advanced Procurement For LPD Flight II
