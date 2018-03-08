The head of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) said Tuesday the Navy has made progress in reducing physiological episodes (PEs) in the T-45 trainer aircraft, having only seven since last September.Vice Adm. Paul Grosklags told the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee…
Navy Reveals Only Seven T-45 PEs Since September, Found One Main Cause
The head of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) said Tuesday the Navy has made progress in reducing physiological episodes (PEs) in the T-45 trainer aircraft, having only seven since last September.Vice Adm. Paul Grosklags told the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee…